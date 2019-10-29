NEO price analysis: NEO/USD hovers around SMA200 on a daily chart

- NEO has been one of the best-performing altcoins.
- The upside momentum has faded away on approach to a strong barrier.
NEO, now the 18th largest coin with the total market value of $770 million, topped at $13.45 on Monday. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $10.96, down 8.8% on a day-to-day basis. Since the beginning of Tuesday, the coin has gained 2.2% and recovered from the intraday low of $10.64.
Despite the retreat, NEO remains one of the best performers in recent days. Since October 24 the coin has gained over $4 or nearly 60% of its value.
NEO/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, NEO/USD returned to the area below the resistance created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $11.00. This is a strong barrier that needs to be taken out for the upside to gain traction. Once it happens, $15.50 (October 27 high) will come into view followed by the recent top at $13.45.
On the downside, the initial support is created by psychological $10.00. A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards SMA100 daily at $9.23. The next support awaits NEO on approach to $8.00 (SMA50 daily). If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards $7.40 (the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart).
NEO/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
