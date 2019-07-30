Neo price analysis: NEO/USD consolidates in a flag formation as price gets ready for a breakout.

- NEO/USD fell from $11.25 to $11.05 this Tuesday.
- The market has found support on the SMA 200 curve.
NEO/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation. This Tuesday, the bears took over and pushed the price down from $11.25 to $11.05. The hourly chart shows that the price went up to $11.40, where it met resistance and fell to $11.10. The price then bounced back up to $11.35, where the hourly price met resistance again and fell to $11.05.
NEO/USD daily chart
The NEO/USD hourly chart has found support on the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) curve and is trending below both the SMA 50 an SMA 20 curve. The price had a bearish breakout from the green Ichimoku cloud. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing market momentum. The Elliot oscillator shows four straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 39, next to the oversold zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD flirting around $9,500-level, faces huge resistance upfront
BTC/USD continued to consolidate in a flag formation. This Monday, the price of the asset fell from $9,550 to $9,450. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls will face considerable resistance to go past the $9,500.
Crypto market update: Market bleeds as the top three consolidate price
Bears are in full control of the market as the prices bled this Monday. Bitcoin is flirting with the $9,500-line, struggling to break past it. The rest of the top three also struggled around crucial resistance levels. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest ...
Ripple partners with Currency Bird
Currency Bird is a Chilean payment remittance company. They will mostly be adopting xCurrent among all the Ripple payment solutions. Ripple continues to partner up with financial institutions all over the world. After MoneyGram and Sentbe ...
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD may have to return to next major area of demand within $70 territory
Litecoin price in the second half of Monday is trading marginally in the green, gains of 0.40%. LTC/USD given the current technical price behaviors, remains at risk of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.