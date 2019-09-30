NEO price analysis: NEO/USD clinches to $7.00 as bears try to regain control

NEO has been moving in sync with the global market.

The coin is sitting in a tight range, vulnerable to new losses.

NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $498 million, has lost 3.5% in recent 24 hours and about 2% since the beginning of the day. While the coin has retreated from the recent low of $6.71 (September 26) and recovered above $7.00; however the coin is still vulnerable to further losses. The coin has lost over 20% in recent seven days.

NEO/USD, the technical picture

NEO/USD has recovered from the recent low, but the upside momentum seems to be limited. The coin is locked in a tight range with the support created by $7.00 strengthened the lower line of four-hour Bollinger Band and the resistance at $7.20 (the middle line of four-hour Bollinger Band). A sustainable move in either direction will help to build momentum.

On the upside, the next resistance is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour at $7.70. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $8.00 and $8.57 ( SMA100 four-hour).

On the downside, a sustainable move below $7.00 will open up the way towards the recent low of $6.70.

NEO/USD, a four-hour chart