- NEO has jumped a massive 7.5% on Thursday but the celebration could be short-lived.
- The price is heading to the channel high and psychological 10.00 level.
NEO/USD 4-hour chart
NEO has had an amazing run and you can see the perfect trend on the 4-hour chart below. The price has moved in the channel formation marked in red ever since the sell-off that saw the pair hit a low of 4.00 on March 13th.
Now it seems that the price is about to hit some resistance that has been historically respected. Not only on this chart, but the daily chart also shows the psychological 10.00 figure has acted as both a support and resistance zone on multiple occasions.
Looking at the indicators now, it seems pretty obvious they are all in bullish areas. The one surprise might be the volume, you would expect it to be higher in such a move. Lastly the regression line in the middle of the chart is also be proving to be useful. The price has bounce off the line many times and it would be wise to watch it if the price moved lower.
Additional levels
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9.8116
|Today Daily Change
|0.68130
|Today Daily Change %
|7.46
|Today daily open
|9.1303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8.37637
|Daily SMA50
|7.53018
|Daily SMA100
|9.67501
|Daily SMA200
|9.76201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9.48
|Previous Daily Low
|9.0066
|Previous Weekly High
|9.6227
|Previous Weekly Low
|8.1486
|Previous Monthly High
|9.6227
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9.29916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9.18744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8.93127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8.73223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8.45787
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9.40467
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9.67903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9.87807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving
The crypto market starts the European session with generalised increases supported by the excellent performance of Bitcoin. The king of cryptocurrencies can have a run-up today to the next resistance level at $9675 in a first move and continue up to $10450 in the following hours.
XMR/USD jumps above daily SMA200, $63.00 within reach
Monero (XMR) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The coin has gained 6% since the beginning of the day and hit the intraday high at $61.61.
ETH/USD: Ethereal Summit may inspire short-term ETH gains
Ethereal Summit, a virtual crypto conference devoted to the Ethereum project and cryptocurrency industry in general, will go live today, May 7 at 7:15 am EST.
XRP/USD recovery on the way, once it clears daily SMA200
XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2099 to trade at $0.2145 by press time. The coin has gained 1.3% since the beginning of Thursday, though it is still 2.5% lower from this time on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.