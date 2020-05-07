  • NEO has jumped a massive 7.5% on Thursday but the celebration could be short-lived.
  • The price is heading to the channel high and psychological 10.00 level.

NEO/USD 4-hour chart

NEO has had an amazing run and you can see the perfect trend on the 4-hour chart below. The price has moved in the channel formation marked in red ever since the sell-off that saw the pair hit a low of 4.00 on March 13th.

Now it seems that the price is about to hit some resistance that has been historically respected. Not only on this chart, but the daily chart also shows the psychological 10.00 figure has acted as both a support and resistance zone on multiple occasions. 

Looking at the indicators now, it seems pretty obvious they are all in bullish areas. The one surprise might be the volume, you would expect it to be higher in such a move. Lastly the regression line in the middle of the chart is also be proving to be useful. The price has bounce off the line many times and it would be wise to watch it if the price moved lower.

Neo 10.00

Additional levels

NEO/USD

Overview
Today last price 9.8116
Today Daily Change 0.68130
Today Daily Change % 7.46
Today daily open 9.1303
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8.37637
Daily SMA50 7.53018
Daily SMA100 9.67501
Daily SMA200 9.76201
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9.48
Previous Daily Low 9.0066
Previous Weekly High 9.6227
Previous Weekly Low 8.1486
Previous Monthly High 9.6227
Previous Monthly Low 6.4106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9.29916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9.18744
Daily Pivot Point S1 8.93127
Daily Pivot Point S2 8.73223
Daily Pivot Point S3 8.45787
Daily Pivot Point R1 9.40467
Daily Pivot Point R2 9.67903
Daily Pivot Point R3 9.87807

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

