NEO with ticker NEOUSD is still holding well since last update. On a daily chart we still see it turning up in minimum three waves (A)/(1)-(B)/(2)-(C)/(3) after we spotted strong support. Currently we can see it finishing an A-B-C flat correction in wave (B)/(2), which can be clearly visible in the 4-hour chart.

With current rebound in the 4-hour chart, a flat correction can be completed, but to confirm a continuation higher into wave (C) or (3) towards 20 area or higher, we need to see broken channel resistance line and 14 region.

