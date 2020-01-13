NEO Market Update: NEO/USD dives under the 50 SMA, refreshes $9.75 support

- NEO defends the trendline support in spite of the 3.27% loss on the day.
- Numerous support levels including $9.00 and $8.50 will help cushion NEO bulls if the bearish momentum continues.
NEO is arguably the most battered cryptocurrency asset on the first day of the week. In other words, NEO is leading in losses after shedding off 3.27% of its value on the day. The red-painted market is a reflection of the worsening technical picture across the crypto landscape.
In spite of the losses from the recent high at $10.40, NEO has sustained an uptrend from the December low at $7.75. Several barriers were broken in the recovery journey including $8.5, $9.00 and $10. While the support at $10 did little to stop the reversal, $9.5, $9,00 and $8.5 are expected to come into the buyers’ rescue.
For now, the trendline support is vital for the short term recovery targeting $10. The RSI suggests that the bulls are gaining traction. However, a move above 50 will encourage more entries from the buyers.
If the losses continue, the 100 SMA support a $9.69 will come in handy. Other support areas to keep in mind include $9.00, $8.5 and $7.75.
NEO/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD struggles to sustain the $8,100 level
Bitcoin faced increased selling pressure on Saturday but saw a slight recovery on Sunday. Prior to that, BTC bulls had retraced the steps above $8,000 on Friday. However, it retested the $8,000 level but failed to sustain the upward trajectory.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD stalls at $0.22 as bears swing into action
Correcting in tandem with Bitcoin, XRP increased in value above $0.21 over the weekend. The trading on Friday left the bulls battered and scared, Ripple price tested the support at $0.20 before the weekend recovery mission came into play.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls hold above $140
Ethereum recovery was cut short at $148 last week. The weekend session was characterized by a shallow reversal from the short term support at $142. The price action was confined within a narrow range ($142 - $148).
New CME Bitcoin options spark ‘unusually strong activity’
The United States’ largest bank believes interest will be high in CME Group’s new Bitcoin (BTC) options when they launch on Jan. 13. In a note from Jan. 10 quoted by Bloomberg on Friday, a group of analysts at JPMorgan Chase led by ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.