NEO Market Overview: NEO/USD remains bullish in the journey towards $20

- NEO battles the growing resistance at $12 in a bid to push for gains towards $20.
- NEO invests undisclosed amount of money in Switcheo, a decentralized token exchange.
NEO appears to be struggling to hold above $11 due to the generally bearish cryptocurrency market. In tandem with the rising price across the crypto market this week, NEO corrected higher, jumping above $10 and testing the hurdle at $12. While the gains seem to be taking a breather, NEO bulls are still focused on sustaining the uptrend towards $20.
NEO expands the ecosystem with an investment in Switcheo
According to a blog post published on January 14, NEO has invested in Switcheo, a decentralized exchange via NEO EcoBoost. EcoBoost is a separate investment body operated by NEO in collaboration with other partners. The amount of money invested in the exchange was not disclosed, however, NEO is said to have set aside $100 million for the EcoBoost program.
NEO Technical picture
NEO is trading at $11.16 following a shallow correction from the recent high at $12. The price is digging into the Bollinger Band daily upper resistance in a bid to relaunch the attack on higher levels. For now, all eyes are set on breaking the $20 psychological level but a delay is likely at $12.
Technically, the price is generally bullish. The RSI, for instance, is trending higher and if it breaks into the overbought region, NEO could eventually gain the momentum it requires to jump above the $12 hurdle.
Meanwhile, support is expected at $10 as well as the confluence formed by the 100-day SMA and the Bollinger Band middle curve. The 50-day SMA currently at $9.20 is in line to offer more support. Further downside correction is likely to find cushion at the $8.0 key support.
NEO/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin may retreat further before another run to $9,000
Bitcoin passed several important barriers and hit $8,900 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,643, down 2% since the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD capitalizes on the global cryptocurrency bulls' run
Ripple's XRP, now the 3d largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.1 billion has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours. The coin touched the highest level of 2020 at $0.244 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2323 by the time of writing.
Litecoin Price Analysis: What are the odds of LTC/USD smashing above $60?
Litecoin, alongside, most of the cryptocurrencies in the space is dealing with increasing selling pressure. The selling activity appears to be a reflex action after the cryptos surged above key resistance zones to post new 2020 highs.
ETC/USD bullish magic cut short under $7.5
Ethereum Classic is struggling to hold on to the accrued gains on Wednesday. The Asian session was characterized by more price action towards $7.5. However, ETC hit a snag short of $7.5...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.