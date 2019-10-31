- The upside momentum has faded away as the price slipped under $11.00.
- The critical support is seen on approach to $8.00.
NEO, now the 18th largest coin with the total market value of $752 million, attempted a recovery on Thursday and reached $11.37; however, the price retreated below $11.00 to trade at $11.67 at the time of writing. NEO/USD has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and lost over 5% since the beginning of Thursday.
Due to the retreat, NEO is one of the worst-performing altcoins out of top-20 on Thursday; however, it is still an outright winner on a week-to-week basis.
NEO/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, NEO/USD returned to the area below $11.00. This barrier is strengthened by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart. It needs to be cleared for the recovery to gain traction with the next focus on October 28 high at $13.45.
On the downside, the first support is created by the lower line of four-hour Bollinger Band located on the approach to a psychological $10.00. A sustainable move below this barrier will extend the sell-off towards SMA50 four-hour at $9.20. The next support awaits NEO bulls at $8.30 (SMA200 four-hour) followed by a confluence of SMA50 daily and the middle line of daily Bollinger Band at $8.20 and psychological $8.00. This area is likely to stop the sell-off; however, if it is broken, the bearish trend will gain traction and take the price towards psychological $7.00.
NEO/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
