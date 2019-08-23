NEO announces new partnership with gumi Cryptos bringing blockchain to Japan

NEO Foundation has announced a new partnership with gum Cryptos.

The two organisations will be working on bringing blockchain technology to Japan.

The two organisations are aiming to “promote the Japanese blockchain market by pushing forward technological advancements and new applications.”

gumi Inc did launch gumi Cryptos as a venture fund which is blockchain/crypto-based, as they want to “strengthen its the blockchain industry through investments in other leading companies.

As per the report:

The organization claims to offer unique access to the Japanese crypto market and will offer marketing support alongside other varied services to NEO

As a key blockchain infrastructure, NEO is partnering with gumi to leverage the latter’s leading edge in the gaming sector to move towards a more diverse and optimized Internet era. Moving forward, we look forward to leveraging our respective strengths to strengthen user control over game assets while enhancing their overall experience.