Tokens of Near (NEAR) jumped 23% to $10.80 on Wednesday after an integration with decentralized payments network Terra was announced by developers on Tuesday night.
Terra’s UST tokens – stablecoins whose value is algorithmically pegged on a one-to-one basis with the U.S. dollar – are now supported on the high-speed Near network, developers said in the announcement.
NEAR traded at $8.6 on Tuesday night before the announcement. Tokens have traded in a tight range of $8.5 and $9.5 before breaking the latter resistance level on Wednesday morning, according to trading data from CoinGecko.
Bringing terra stablecoins to near
Issuing UST on Near is a result of a partnership between Terra and decentralized finance (DeFi) tools NearPad and Rose. Developers say the move will facilitate the growth of UST to new ecosystems on both NEAR and Aurora, a bridge that moves assets between Ethereum and Near.
DeFi protocols rely on smart contracts instead of middlemen to provide financial services, such as lending, borrowing and trading, to users.
Terra has a growing user base and expanding to other blockchains helps create further use cases for both its blockchain and issued assets. On Tuesday, Terra became the world’s second-largest DeFi ecosystem and holds over $18 billion in value across various products and services, as reported.
NearPad and Rose will offer incentivized opportunities for users to deposit UST liquidity into the protocols, which can then be accessed by the wider NEAR community. NearPad is a Near-based decentralized exchange and market maker, while Rose is an Aurora-based stablecoin and wrapped assets swap product.
“Stablecoins like UST provides a simple interface to store value and interact with apps that need to use a stable unit of account,” Near co-founder Illia Polosukhin explained in a statement.
“Connecting NEAR and Terra ecosystems via Allbridge allows apps like Rose and NearPad to offer new ways to use stable coins to both communities,” Polosukhin added.
In a separate development, UST became the world’s largest decentralized stable coin on Tuesday with over $9 billion worth of coins in circulation. It is now supported on Ethereum, Terra, Binance Smart Chain and Secret network, as per CoinMarketCap.
Terra’s LUNA tokens have emerged as one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the past few months. They bumped 12% to over $95 on Wednesday morning, following a nearly month-long uptrend from the $41 level. The network has a market capitalization of $35 billion and is the ninth-largest blockchain in the world using the metric.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price remains conflicted as DOGE tries to establish directional bias
Dogecoin price is stuck between $0.182 and $0.160 barriers, as it decides which hurdle to breach. A 12% correction seems plausible after rejection at the $0.182 resistance level before any significant upside pressure is noticeable. A lower low below $0.151 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price prepares for 25% correction as Avalanche sets up double top
AVAX price created two equal tops at $127.69 on November 30 and December 22, signaling a reversal soon. So far, Avalanche price has dropped 9% and is likely to crash another 25% to $90.79. A daily close above the double top at $127.69 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price is showing a resurgence of buyers as it retests the $1.015 resistance level. A minor retracement to $0.956 first will allow buyers to trigger a 15% leg-up to $1.102. If Ripple produces a swing low below $0.688, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Terra's LUNA to face extreme selling pressure at $105
LUNA price action outperforms the broader cryptocurrency market by making consecutive new all-time highs. Massive gaps between the candlestick bodies and the Tenkan-Sen warn that a mean reversion is incoming. Oscillator values confirm extreme overbought conditions.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.