NBA basketball team Dallas Mavericks are now accepting Bitcoin (BTC)

The Dallas Mavericks has announced partnering with Bit Pay to accept cyptocurrencies.

Customers will be able to purchase tickets and merchandise in Bitcoin (BTC).

The Dallas Mavericks, NBA basketball team are now accepting cryptocurrency payment. The team has entered into a partnership with Bit Pay to process transactions for all customers looking to make purchases with crypto.

It is not the first team to accept crypto, Sacramento Kings has been accepting Bitcoin (BTC) since 2014. Customers that want to purchase tickets and merchandise will be able to pay in Bitcoin (BTC).

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said: