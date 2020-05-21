- Nasdaq stock exchange will reportedly introduce new IPO restrictions to prevent smaller Chinese firms from getting listed.
- The new rules may set out a minimum value on the size of IPOs for the first time on Nasdaq.
- Existing crypto firms like Bitmain and Ebang applying for IPOs are planning to raise more than $100 million.
Nasdaq stock exchange will soon introduce new restrictions on initial public offerings (IPO) to prevent smaller Chinese firms from getting listed, as per a Reuters report.
Chinese IPO seekers tend to lack accounting transparency and have “close ties to powerful insiders,” according to anonymous sources cited by Reuters. As a result, the new rules will reportedly set out a minimum value on the size of IPOs for the first time on Nasdaq. The exchange might require firms “from some countries, including China” to raise at least $25 million in their offering or at least a quarter of their post-listing market capitalization.
Reuters data reveals that out of 155 Chinese firms that have gone public via Nasdaq since 2000, 40 grossed IPO proceeds fall short of $25 million. Although the current applicants (like Bitmain and Ebang) are planning to raise at least $100 million, the projected changes are still expected to scrutinize all Chinese applicants.
In particular, Chinese firms that are yet to be listed will have to ensure that their international franchises comply with “global standards.” According to Reuters, Nasdaq will also examine the auditing of small US firms that audit the accounts of Chinese IPO firms.
In November 2019, Canaan Creative (BTC mining firm) became the first China-based company to go public in the US after failing to secure an IPO in Hong Kong. Despite losing its biggest bank, Credit Suisse, Canaan raised $90 million. The firm had initially planned to raise $400 million.
Chinese blockchain company OneConnect also completed its IPO towards the end of 2019. The firm raised $347.2 million in a New York Stock Exchange offering. Around the same time, crypto hardware producer, Bitmain, also applied for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Last month, major mining chip manufacturer Ebang filed for a $100 million IPO in the US. The firm said it plans to list on either Nasdaq Global Market or the NYSE under the ticker EBON.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD gets ready for a powerful breakthrough
Bitcoin (BTC) is sitting in a tight range between $9,800 and $9,400 since the start of the week. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands above $9,700, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP tests the psychological 0.20 level once again
Ripple's XRP has moved lower on Wednesday as general crypto sentiment is poor on the session. If the price does move lower the green rectangle represents an area which has acted as a magnet for price in the past. This means it could be tested once again.
Litecoin bounces off the mean value area in the latest consolidation zone
Litecoin, like all of the crypto majors trades lower on the session on Wednesday. The price has moved below the 45.60 support area and found some support just under 43.00. The 43.00 area has been used many times in the past and is represented on the graph below ...
Cardano Price Analysis: Is ADA immune to weakness?
There was a broad-based sell-off in the cryptosphere on Wednesday leaving most of the crypto majors trading in the red. Although ADA/USD is still trading lower it could have been much worse as the pair bounced off session lows to push 5% higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.