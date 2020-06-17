Nano Chart Analysis: NANO/USD is close to a new 2020-high after a 15% price surge

- NANO/USD is up 15% going from a low of $1.08 to a high of $1.29 in the last 24 hours.
- Nano is really close to the 2020-high of $1.31 established on June 10.
Nano is trading inside a robust daily uptrend and it’s outperforming Bitcoin and the rest of altcoins. Bulls defended the daily 12-EMA at $1.06 on June 15 and formed a strong bullish reversal candlestick. Nano is only inches away from a new 2020-high and the RSI is not overextended.
NANO/USD daily chart
The strong uptrend is still in play for Nano and buyers are looking at $1.31, the last daily high. There is really not a lot of resistance after the 2020-high and Nano could easily crack $1.5 and even $2 within weeks. The daily RSI is only at 64 points, which is pretty low considering the magnitude of the bull run.
The daily 12-EMA at $1.1 will act as a support level if needed and the 26-EMA at $1.01 will be the fail-safe.
NANO/USD 4-hour chart
It’s not surprising to see Nano in a 4-hour uptrend, but the RSI is overextended and could slow down the bulls in the short-term. The 12-EMA and the 26-EMA crossed bullishly on June 16 and Nano is currently trading way above any of them.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
