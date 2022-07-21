How long does forever last? Just over a year, if you're Elon Musk. Tesla has indicated in its quarterly report that it has sold three-quarters of its Bitcoins, citing uncertainty. The past selling does not change the market disposition, as all transactions have already been made. However, investor sentiment is perhaps the main driver in this market, where a mathematical algorithm governs issuance.
And this sentiment has been hit at a rather crucial moment. As a result of short-term investors' frustration, BTCUSD failed to break away from its 50-day moving average. The price stabilised at 23000 at the time of writing, hovering around this trendline. Failure to cross this line in a sharp move is a bearish signal. The closest development would be Bitcoin's return to the local support area at 19000.
Ethereum has lost 5.7% in the past 24 hours, to $1480. Leading altcoins have fallen even further, from -4% (Dogecoin) to 11% (Solana). Total crypto market capitalisation fell 3.6% to $1.03 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.
According to CoinShares, capital inflows into crypto funds last week were $12.2m, with $14.8m coming into the funds on bitcoin shorts. Regular bitcoin products saw a net outflow of $2.6m.
The fall of the crypto market was caused by "greed, ignorance and misguided risk management", Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said. He noted the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, which was the trigger for the subsequent problems of Celsius Network, Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital.
A bipartisan bill to regulate the crypto industry in the US could pass as a full-fledged document in 2023, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis said. She said that some lawmakers would need more time to handle the topic.
SEC chief Gary Gensler said the crisis in the crypto market would require a reworking of investor protection laws.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where is Shiba Inu price headed after partnership with Marvel’s long-term collaborator
Shiba Inu announced a partnership with a world-class visualization studio to design and develop its highly-anticipated SHIB.io metaverse.
BTC/USD retreats from five-week top as Tesla reveals Bitcoin sale
BTC/USD bears the burden of Tesla’s dislike for Bitcoin as bulls retreat from monthly peak. However, the Bitcoin pair remains mildly bid at around $23,200 during early Thursday as traders brace for fresh clues.
Here’s a recap of the successful trades we forecasted for Solana price this week
Solana price has been a very enjoyable chart to trade, however partaking in additional moves is ill-advised until further evidence can depict a safe entry.
AVAX price rallies 50% in 10 days, here’s what could happen next
Avalanche price movies in unison with the rest of the market. The Ethereum-based gaming token still has more upside potential.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.