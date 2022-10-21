More than 20% of all CFTC’s actions in 2022 relate to crypto; Chairman commends “aggressive policing”

- In the annual enforcement results, CFTC reported 18 actions, out of the total of 82, in concern with digital assets.
- According to the CFTC Chair, the outcome was the result of “aggressive policing” using various tools.
- In the latter half of September, CFTC also placed a $250k fine to penalize bZeroX, LLC.
When it comes to regulations and rules in the United States, there aren’t any rules written in stone pertaining to operation and jurisdiction. However, regulatory bodies manage to find something or the other to claim jurisdiction over.
Despite that, the closest government body that also has support from other agencies to become an actual regulatory authority is the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
CFTC makes it big in 2022
This year seemed to be an important one for CFTC as the commission released its annual enforcement results. In 2022, CFTC managed to file 82 enforcement actions imposing over $2.5 billion in restitution, disgorgement and civil monetary penalties.
Out of these 82 actions, 18 belonged to crypto-related activities, representing about 20% of CFTC’s 2022 efforts. This included one of the biggest frauds as well, where investors lost their money, collectively over $1.7 billion.
Commenting on the same, CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said,
“As evidenced by the FY 2022 enforcement results, whether measured by the number of new enforcement actions filed or the many hard-fought successful litigations, the Enforcement Division staff’s dedication to protecting customers, ensuring the integrity of the markets, and holding market participants and registrants accountable is unwavering.”
Behnam also stated that the FY22 result shows how effective “aggressively policing” on the digital market has been.
CFTC continues imposing fines
As reported by FXStreet, toward the end of September, the CFTC issued a fine on bZeroX, LLC. The company was penalized for illegally offering leveraged and margined commodity transactions, as well as failing to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act. However, CFTC did not just stop at a $250,000 fine for bZeroX LLC.
In fact, the regulatory body also charged the company’s successive operations, running by the name of Ooki DAO. This instance marked the first of its kind wherein the CFTC filed against a DAO.
Thus, evinced by the annual report, CFTC will seemingly continue pushing itself deeper into the crypto space.
