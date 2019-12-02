  • XMR/USD is trading 1.88% higher today despite some of the majors falling.
  • There has been a trendline break on the 4-hour chart.

Monero 4-Hour Price Chart

XMR/USD has broken a trendline on the 4-hour chart that could point to some upside potential.

The price is holding above 50 now and if 58 gets taken out then a run on 60 could take place.

55 is the next psychological level at the moment and price has been sticky there in the past.

The 57 level is the next resistance level if the price break of the trendline holds firm.

Monero Analysis

Monero Additional Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 54.5797
Today Daily Change 0.8793
Today Daily Change % 1.64
Today daily open 53.7004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.7193
Daily SMA50 57.69
Daily SMA100 63.3218
Daily SMA200 76.7601
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.9921
Previous Daily Low 52.6478
Previous Weekly High 57.298
Previous Weekly Low 45.918
Previous Monthly High 67.1081
Previous Monthly Low 45.918
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.5433
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.0966
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.5681
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.4358
Daily Pivot Point S3 50.2238
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.9124
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.1244
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.2567

 

 

