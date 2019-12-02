XMR/USD is trading 1.88% higher today despite some of the majors falling.

There has been a trendline break on the 4-hour chart.

Monero 4-Hour Price Chart

XMR/USD has broken a trendline on the 4-hour chart that could point to some upside potential.

The price is holding above 50 now and if 58 gets taken out then a run on 60 could take place.

55 is the next psychological level at the moment and price has been sticky there in the past.

The 57 level is the next resistance level if the price break of the trendline holds firm.

Monero Additional Levels