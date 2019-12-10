- XMR/USD has found support at the SMA 20 curve.
- MACD indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.
XMR/USD daily chart
XMR/USD keeps trudging along horizontally, as the price fell from $54.50 to $53.80 and has found support on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, showing decreasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had six straight green sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD retreats back inside the range – Confluence Detector
BTC/USD made another failed attempt to settle above $7,600 on Monday. The first digital coin touched $7,654 before retreating to $7,357 by the time of writing.
Iota price analysis: Market volatility shrinks down as bears take full control
IOT/USD is on the verge of charting two bearish days in a row. This Monday, the price dropped from $0.2074 to $0.2036. IOT/USD has fallen further to $0.2028 this Tuesday.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD upside potential capped off at $0.224
XRP/USD is on the verge of charting its second straight bearish day. This Monday, the bulls lost steam at the $0.23 line and dropped to $0.225.
ETH/USD bulls caught in a vicious downward spiral in the hunt for a bottom
Ethereum seems to be pushing the search for credible support to otherwise called bottom a bit too far. Following the recovery from December, 2018 low at $80 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.