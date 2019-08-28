- XMR/USD has compleated a major head and shoulders pattern.
- Price is now headed to a massive support zone.
- If the bearishness continues the next support down is 60.000
The XMR/USD daily chart looks to be heading to a key support zone just above the 70.000 level.
Volume has been light for a few session only to pick up on the sell-side.
On the left-hand side, the volume composite profile is showing a major volume node near this price level.
Technical protocol dictates a head and shoulders price break target is as long as the pattern. That would make the target another USD 47 lower if the key level breaks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD lethargic as China and Telegram fight to steal the show from Libra – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin price is lethargic above $10,000 mid through the week’s trading. The king of cryptocurrencies managed to stay above $10,000 support after the recent upward move stalled short of $10,700.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD pressing against $70 rock-solid support
Litecoin bulls are struggling to keep the price above the vital $70 support area. The bearish pressure since the beginning of August has continued to push Litecoin against critical levels.
Ethereum's hard fork Istanbul may be postponed due to Parity developers delays
The scheduled Ethereum hard fork Istanbul can be postponed as Parity's developer team is not ready to deploy critical upgrades to the test network Ropsten on time.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD triangle breakout targets $325 resistance
Bitcoin Cash bears have been putting intense pressure on $300 tentative support. This follows a failed attempt to clear the resistance at $325. The inclination to the bearish is boosted by the bearish pressure across the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...