- Monero has pushed higher as crypto sentiment turns positive.
- The trendline on the daily chart has been in place since June.
Monero Daily Price Chart
Monero has pushed higher today with all cryptos as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran rock the markets.
The price is about to test the 55EMA on the daily timeframe too.
Now the price has broken a very important trendline that has been in tact since June last year.
There has also been a notable increase in buying volume today which can be seen at the bottom of the chart.
The RSI has also just crossed the 50 mid-line which is also a positive sign.
Additional Levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|49.734
|Today Daily Change
|4.2660
|Today Daily Change %
|9.38
|Today daily open
|45.468
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46.7398
|Daily SMA50
|51.7221
|Daily SMA100
|54.9969
|Daily SMA200
|70.4723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.0545
|Previous Daily Low
|44.4382
|Previous Weekly High
|48.6478
|Previous Weekly Low
|44.5583
|Previous Monthly High
|57.9591
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.9944
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45.0556
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|45.4371
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|44.586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|43.704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|42.9698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|46.2022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|46.9364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|47.8184
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin price prediction: Do or die point reached
As the session begins in the US equity markets, BTC/USD is approaching the key level of $7,361. A break of this level – indicated by a long term downward trend line – would open the possibility of a deep-felt change in the tone of the crypto market.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD follows the trend
Litecoin Foundation has started working in the implementation of Mimblewimble extension blocks to enhance the privacy of the sixth-largest digital asset.
ETH/USD regains ground, $130.00 still unconquered
Ethereum tested 125.00 during early Asian hours but managed to recover above 129.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.1 has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and gained nearly 2%.
TRON market update: TRX/USD regains ground above SMA50
Tron's TRX is changing hands at $0.0134, mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. The coin hit the intraday low at $00127 amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market but managed to recover ahead of the European opening on Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.