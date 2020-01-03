  • Monero has pushed higher as crypto sentiment turns positive. 
  • The trendline on the daily chart has been in place since June.

Monero Daily Price Chart

Monero has pushed higher today with all cryptos as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran rock the markets.

The price is about to test the 55EMA on the daily timeframe too.

Now the price has broken a very important trendline that has been in tact since June last year.

There has also been a notable increase in buying volume today which can be seen at the bottom of the chart.

The RSI has also just crossed the 50 mid-line which is also a positive sign.

XMR/USD Monero Analysis

Additional Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price  49.734
Today Daily Change 4.2660
Today Daily Change % 9.38
Today daily open 45.468
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 46.7398
Daily SMA50 51.7221
Daily SMA100 54.9969
Daily SMA200 70.4723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 46.0545
Previous Daily Low 44.4382
Previous Weekly High 48.6478
Previous Weekly Low 44.5583
Previous Monthly High 57.9591
Previous Monthly Low 43.9944
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.0556
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.4371
Daily Pivot Point S1 44.586
Daily Pivot Point S2 43.704
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.9698
Daily Pivot Point R1 46.2022
Daily Pivot Point R2 46.9364
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.8184

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

