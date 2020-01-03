Monero has pushed higher as crypto sentiment turns positive.

The trendline on the daily chart has been in place since June.

Monero Daily Price Chart

Monero has pushed higher today with all cryptos as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran rock the markets.

The price is about to test the 55EMA on the daily timeframe too.

Now the price has broken a very important trendline that has been in tact since June last year.

There has also been a notable increase in buying volume today which can be seen at the bottom of the chart.

The RSI has also just crossed the 50 mid-line which is also a positive sign.

Additional Levels