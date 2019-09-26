Monero technical analysis: XMR/USD falls by >3% after charting death cross pattern

- XMR/USD has fallen from $60 to $58 in the early hours of Thursday.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is right at the edge of the oversold zone.
XMR/USD daily chart
XMR/USD is consolidating in a flag formation. The price has gone down from $60 to $58 today, despite a brief bullish respite this Wednesday. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200) has crossed over with the SMA 50 curve to chart the death cross pattern, which is heavily bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is right at the edge of the oversold zone.
XMR/USD four-hour chart
XMR/USD dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band but then re-entered it after trending horizontally. The wide 20-day Bollinger jaw indicated increasing market volatility. The price is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.
XMR/USD hourly chart
The hourly market has found resistance at the downward trending line and the SMA 20 curve. The Eliott Oscillator shows three straight bearish sessions.
Key Levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.0218
|Today Daily Change
|-1.8830
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.14
|Today daily open
|59.9048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.5288
|Daily SMA50
|78.3416
|Daily SMA100
|84.9216
|Daily SMA200
|78.4842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.2652
|Previous Daily Low
|57.7534
|Previous Weekly High
|82.3322
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.554
|Previous Monthly High
|97.8571
|Previous Monthly Low
|65.9364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.9237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.0949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.0171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.1294
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.5053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.5289
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.1529
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.0406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD lacks powerful support levels, may drop even more
BTC/USD had another strongly bearish day this Wednesday. The price of the asset had gone down from $8,537.35 to $8,46. The worrying part is that the daily confluence detector doesn’t show any support levels of note till $8,100.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD still at high risk of revisiting $0.22
Ripple is pushing itself out of the rabbit it crypt into a couple of days ago. XRP came from testing levels marginally above $0.32 to refreshing the lows under $0.22 in less than a week. Last week’s correction above $0.32 was mainly fueled by a ...
Ethereum price analysis: Bears take over as ETH/USD consolidates in flag formation
Following a slightly bullish Wednesday, the bears have taken control of the market in the early hours of Thursday. So far, the price has gone down from $170 to $167.72. The hourly breakdown shows us that ...
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD recovery hampered under $230
Bitcoin Cash has become the sort of asset to gloriously rise to stardom and a few months later plunge right back at the bottom. In other words, the distance between the ‘rags’ and the ‘riches’ is not too wide for BCH.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.