Monero technical analysis: XMR/USD falls by >3% after charting death cross pattern

XMR/USD has fallen from $60 to $58 in the early hours of Thursday.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is right at the edge of the oversold zone.

XMR/USD daily chart

XMR/USD is consolidating in a flag formation. The price has gone down from $60 to $58 today, despite a brief bullish respite this Wednesday. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200) has crossed over with the SMA 50 curve to chart the death cross pattern, which is heavily bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is right at the edge of the oversold zone.

XMR/USD four-hour chart

XMR/USD dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band but then re-entered it after trending horizontally. The wide 20-day Bollinger jaw indicated increasing market volatility. The price is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.

XMR/USD hourly chart

The hourly market has found resistance at the downward trending line and the SMA 20 curve. The Eliott Oscillator shows three straight bearish sessions.

Key Levels

XMR/USD Overview Today last price 58.0218 Today Daily Change -1.8830 Today Daily Change % -3.14 Today daily open 59.9048 Trends Daily SMA20 73.5288 Daily SMA50 78.3416 Daily SMA100 84.9216 Daily SMA200 78.4842 Levels Previous Daily High 61.2652 Previous Daily Low 57.7534 Previous Weekly High 82.3322 Previous Weekly Low 71.554 Previous Monthly High 97.8571 Previous Monthly Low 65.9364 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.9237 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.0949 Daily Pivot Point S1 58.0171 Daily Pivot Point S2 56.1294 Daily Pivot Point S3 54.5053 Daily Pivot Point R1 61.5289 Daily Pivot Point R2 63.1529 Daily Pivot Point R3 65.0406



