Monero Technical Analysis: XMR/USD curtailed underneath the downward trending line

The MACD indicator in the daily chart shows a reversal of bearish momentum.

XMR/USD dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band in the four-hour chart, before the bulls pushed it back in.

XMR/USD daily chart

XMR/USD fell from $45.45 to $44.70 so far this Friday, charting a second consecutive bearish day. The price is curtailed below the downward trending line and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at the $46 to stop any further downward movement. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line is looking to cross over with the signal line, which indicates a reversal of the bearish momentum.

XMR/USD four-hour chart

XMR/USD dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band before it bounced up from the $44.69 support line and jumped back inside the Band. The SMA 20 curve acts as a resistance to the price. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions of increasing intensity.

XMR/USD hourly chart

XMR/USD is trending in a downward channel pattern in the hourly chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is hovering around 37.50, which shows that we might be in the midst of a length sell-off period before the bulls jump back in.

Key Levels

XMR/USD Overview Today last price 44.7206 Today Daily Change -0.7036 Today Daily Change % -1.55 Today daily open 45.4242 Trends Daily SMA20 49.5386 Daily SMA50 54.151 Daily SMA100 57.0776 Daily SMA200 71.9555 Levels Previous Daily High 46.629 Previous Daily Low 45.0404 Previous Weekly High 52.0722 Previous Weekly Low 43.9944 Previous Monthly High 67.1081 Previous Monthly Low 45.918 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.6472 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.0221 Daily Pivot Point S1 44.7667 Daily Pivot Point S2 44.1092 Daily Pivot Point S3 43.178 Daily Pivot Point R1 46.3553 Daily Pivot Point R2 47.2865 Daily Pivot Point R3 47.944



