Monero Technical Analysis: XMR/USD curtailed underneath the downward trending line

Cryptos |
  • The MACD indicator in the daily chart shows a reversal of bearish momentum.
  • XMR/USD dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band in the four-hour chart, before the bulls pushed it back in.

XMR/USD daily chart

XMR/USD fell from $45.45 to $44.70 so far this Friday, charting a second consecutive bearish day. The price is curtailed below the downward trending line and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at the $46 to stop any further downward movement. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line is looking to cross over with the signal line, which indicates a reversal of the bearish momentum.

XMR/USD four-hour chart

XMR/USD dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band before it bounced up from the $44.69 support line and jumped back inside the Band. The SMA 20 curve acts as a resistance to the price. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions of increasing intensity.

XMR/USD hourly chart

XMR/USD is trending in a downward channel pattern in the hourly chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is hovering around 37.50, which shows that we might be in the midst of a length sell-off period before the bulls jump back in.

Key Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 44.7206
Today Daily Change -0.7036
Today Daily Change % -1.55
Today daily open 45.4242
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 49.5386
Daily SMA50 54.151
Daily SMA100 57.0776
Daily SMA200 71.9555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 46.629
Previous Daily Low 45.0404
Previous Weekly High 52.0722
Previous Weekly Low 43.9944
Previous Monthly High 67.1081
Previous Monthly Low 45.918
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.6472
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.0221
Daily Pivot Point S1 44.7667
Daily Pivot Point S2 44.1092
Daily Pivot Point S3 43.178
Daily Pivot Point R1 46.3553
Daily Pivot Point R2 47.2865
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.944

 


 

