Monero Technical Analysis: XMR/USD curtailed underneath the downward trending line

- The MACD indicator in the daily chart shows a reversal of bearish momentum.
- XMR/USD dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band in the four-hour chart, before the bulls pushed it back in.
XMR/USD daily chart
XMR/USD fell from $45.45 to $44.70 so far this Friday, charting a second consecutive bearish day. The price is curtailed below the downward trending line and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at the $46 to stop any further downward movement. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line is looking to cross over with the signal line, which indicates a reversal of the bearish momentum.
XMR/USD four-hour chart
XMR/USD dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band before it bounced up from the $44.69 support line and jumped back inside the Band. The SMA 20 curve acts as a resistance to the price. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions of increasing intensity.
XMR/USD hourly chart
XMR/USD is trending in a downward channel pattern in the hourly chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is hovering around 37.50, which shows that we might be in the midst of a length sell-off period before the bulls jump back in.
Key Levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|44.7206
|Today Daily Change
|-0.7036
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55
|Today daily open
|45.4242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|49.5386
|Daily SMA50
|54.151
|Daily SMA100
|57.0776
|Daily SMA200
|71.9555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.629
|Previous Daily Low
|45.0404
|Previous Weekly High
|52.0722
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.9944
|Previous Monthly High
|67.1081
|Previous Monthly Low
|45.918
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45.6472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|46.0221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|44.7667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.1092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43.178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|46.3553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|47.2865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|47.944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls
BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside.
Ripple's Price Forecast 2020: The glimpse of hope
Ripple (XRP) drab performance in 2019 leaves investors gasping for air and looking forward to a better 2020. The 2020 forecast places XRP/USD price above $0.30 with a chance of jumping above $1.0.
ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level
ETH/USD crept up above the downward trending line this Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions.
BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level
BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.