Monero technical analysis: Sell the bounce circa $ 52.50 in the near-term

  • XMR bears regain control, as technical set up points to further losses.
  • Coin looks heavy on daily sticks after bearish pattern confirmation.

Monero (XMR), the 14th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $ 880 million and an average trading volume of $167 million, is the second-biggest loser among the top 20 widely traded cryptocurrencies. The coin has lost almost 6% over the last 24 hours and consolidates its latest bounce above 50.50, with the bears still in charge this Saturday. At the time of writing, XMR/USD trades near 50.75 region, having hit daily lows at 50.35.

XMR/USD, 1-hour chart

 

  • The coin battles the downward sloping 50-hour Simple Moving Average (HMA) near 50.75.
  • Hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands just ahead of the 50 level, almost flatlined.
  • Bears will continue to guard the horizontal resistance near 52.50, as the path of least resistance appears to the downside.

XMR/USD, daily chart

 

  • Inverse Cup and Handle (bearish) pattern confirmed on Friday.
  • The spot trades below all the key Daily Simple Moving Averages (DMA).
  • Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in an extremely oversold condition.
  • Therefore, a rebound towards Friday’s high of 55.00 cannot be ruled out in the coming days.

XMR/USD Levels to watch

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 50.747
Today Daily Change -0.5049
Today Daily Change % -0.98
Today daily open 51.2622
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 61.1659
Daily SMA50 58.2992
Daily SMA100 66.1213
Daily SMA200 77.5919
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 55.0115
Previous Daily Low 48
Previous Weekly High 63.2722
Previous Weekly Low 48
Previous Monthly High 66.3984
Previous Monthly Low 51.1681
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 50.6784
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 52.3331
Daily Pivot Point S1 47.8376
Daily Pivot Point S2 44.4131
Daily Pivot Point S3 40.8262
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.8491
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.436
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.8606

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price analysis: 61.8% Fib caps the recovery from half-yearly lows

Bitcoin price analysis: 61.8% Fib caps the recovery from half-yearly lows

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most widely traded cryptocurrency, extends the overnight consolidative mode around 7,250 region, as a tug of war between the bulls and bears persists so far this Saturday. 

More Bitcoin News

Monero technical analysis: Sell the bounce circa $ 52.50 in the near-term

Monero technical analysis: Sell the bounce circa $ 52.50 in the near-term

Monero (XMR), the 14th largest cryptocurrency, has lost almost 6% over the last 24 hours. The coin looks heavy on daily sticks after bearish pattern confirmation.

More Monero News

Litecoin price prediction: Descending triangle breakdown, $ 43.00 back on sight?

Litecoin price prediction: Descending triangle breakdown, $ 43.00 back on sight?

Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market capitalization of $ 3.00 billion, is down for the sixth day in a row, tracking the bearish momentum across the crypto markets. 

More Litecoin News

Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bears regain poise, Bitcoin risks further falls

Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bears regain poise, Bitcoin risks further falls

Bears regain control on Saturday after recent downpour across the crypto space. Bitcoin leads the decline amongst the top three dominant cryptocurrencies.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location