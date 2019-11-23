Monero technical analysis: Sell the bounce circa $ 52.50 in the near-term

- XMR bears regain control, as technical set up points to further losses.
- Coin looks heavy on daily sticks after bearish pattern confirmation.
Monero (XMR), the 14th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $ 880 million and an average trading volume of $167 million, is the second-biggest loser among the top 20 widely traded cryptocurrencies. The coin has lost almost 6% over the last 24 hours and consolidates its latest bounce above 50.50, with the bears still in charge this Saturday. At the time of writing, XMR/USD trades near 50.75 region, having hit daily lows at 50.35.
XMR/USD, 1-hour chart
- The coin battles the downward sloping 50-hour Simple Moving Average (HMA) near 50.75.
- Hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands just ahead of the 50 level, almost flatlined.
- Bears will continue to guard the horizontal resistance near 52.50, as the path of least resistance appears to the downside.
XMR/USD, daily chart
- Inverse Cup and Handle (bearish) pattern confirmed on Friday.
- The spot trades below all the key Daily Simple Moving Averages (DMA).
- Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in an extremely oversold condition.
- Therefore, a rebound towards Friday’s high of 55.00 cannot be ruled out in the coming days.
XMR/USD Levels to watch
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|50.747
|Today Daily Change
|-0.5049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.98
|Today daily open
|51.2622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.1659
|Daily SMA50
|58.2992
|Daily SMA100
|66.1213
|Daily SMA200
|77.5919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.0115
|Previous Daily Low
|48
|Previous Weekly High
|63.2722
|Previous Weekly Low
|48
|Previous Monthly High
|66.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.1681
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|50.6784
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.3331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|47.8376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.4131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|40.8262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.8491
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.436
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.8606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
