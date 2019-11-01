Cryptocurrency sentiment is mixed today but XMR/USD is pushing to higher levels.

The price pushed past the 60.000 level and now could find resistance at 62.798.

Monero is trading 1.76% higher even as most of the major coins are lower today.

looking at the technicals on the chart now you can see the price is above the main volume profile area on the right-hand side.

When the price is above the peak of the bell curve it is usually a bullish signal.

There are key technical resistance levels that the bulls need to beat now. First is 60.283 and above that is the wave high of 62.798.

The good news is that the price is making higher lows and higher highs on the four-hour chart below.

If these levels are breached the main target high could be 66.567 just over 10% higher.