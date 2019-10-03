- XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35.
- XMR/USD bulls must overcome resistance at $57.75 before re-entering $60-zone.
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday. Wednesday began with six straight bearish hours as the price fell from $56 to $54.65. Following that, the bulls came back strong and took the price up to $56.35 and found resistance. The bears then took down the price from $56.35 to $55.15 within one hour, before XMR/USD corrected itself around $56.35 again.
XMR/USD daily chart
XMR/USD is currently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The widening of the Bollinger jaw indicates increased market volatility. The price is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is flirting with the edge of the oversold zone. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays above $8,000, massive resistance lies ahead
Bitcoin price managed to avert the danger of sliding below $8,000 during the downtrend witnessed on Wednesday. Coming out as strong viable support was the 100 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD lags the impending symmetrical triangle breakout
Ripple’s upward movement continues to hit snags even though the market is generally trending north. The looming triangle breakout is likely to elevate Ripple's price to highs between $0.26 and $0.2650.
ETH/USD moving within bearish flag subject to potential breach
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.90% the session on Wednesday. ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily. There is much supply heading into the pychological $200 area, capping the bulls.
BCH/USD could retest $200 support on reacting to the rising triangle
Bitcoin Cash bulls have been fighting almost a week now to come out of the ‘pit’ they were pushed into during last week’s declines. October has been predicted to be a good month for cryptocurrencies as they find their balance and look forward to new levels ...
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.