- Monero spikes towards $60 after commencing the session on Friday at $55.01.
- The rising tringle pattern breakdown, if not averted, could be detrimental for XMR/USD.
Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer on the first Friday of December. The crypto has increased in value by 2% on the day after opening the trading session at $55.01. The price ascended to an intraday high of $55.35 and currently teeters at $54.16.
The 4-hour chart shows Monero sustaining an uptrend above a short term ascending channel. The recent low close to $45 appears to have been a wakeup call for the bulls. Besides, investors would prefer to end the year in the green.
Monero stepped above the 100 SMA, however, the 50 SMA is hindering movement around $58.28. The same level happens to form the resistance of the rising triangle. XMR/USD has tried and failed to clear the triangle hurdle.
In other words, if the ongoing correction fails to rise above the triangle resistance, Monero bulls could be demoralized and even hibernate in order to find proper support from which they will launch another attack.
Meanwhile, the RSI is closing in on the overbought and if it continues, Monero is likely to push the gains towards $60. The MACD is hugging the mean line but leaning towards the negative region as an indication of the presence of selling pressure. The bulls must ensure that the support at $50 is defended at all costs.
XMR/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why $7,200 still beckons?
Bitcoin impressively rose from the level slightly above $7,000, stepping past the key resistance at $7,400. The bullish price action on Thursday tested $7,500 psychological level but reversed the trend on hitting a high around $7,495.
ETH/USD shying away from re-entering the $150-zone?
ETH/USD has gone up from $145.70 to $148.30 this Thursday. In the process, the buyers finally managed to take back control of the market after five straight bearish days. However, the bears have promptly regained ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bullish momentum stalls beneath $0.23
Ripple is among the cryptocurrencies pushing for the end of the week's recovery. The Asian session is characterized by a minor 0.2% gain in value on the day. The volatility is expanding alongside the improving technical picture.
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bearish flag breached by sellers
Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 1.80% in the second half of the session. BCH/USD price action has smashed out of a bearish flag structure. The price is attempting to snap a five consecutive session run of losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.