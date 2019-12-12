Monero price analysis: XMR/USD finds resistance at the SMA 20 curve

- XMR/USD has been trending in a narrow range between $56 and $52.65.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following seven straight green sessions.
XMR/USD daily chart
Following a slightly bullish Wednesday, the XMR/USD bears have taken control of the market in the early hours of Thursday. Monero fell from $53.15 to $52.65. XMR/USD has been trending in a narrow range between $56 and $52.65. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) acts as the immediate market resistance, while the 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following seven straight green sessions. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish momentum.
