Monero price analysis: XMR/USD bulls fight to hold onto the intraday gains

- XMR/USD explores higher levels towards $100 from $70.00 primary support.
- Monero holds on to the intraday gains as bulls retreat.
Monero is in the green amid a sea of red. The cryptocurrency market is making a correction after formidable gains on Friday during the Asian hours. Like Bitcoin which soared above $10,500, Monero made a shallow rise from the opening price at $82.36 to a high at $84.33. Monero is among the few digital currencies that are holding on to the intraday gains.
At the time of writing, Monero is teetering at $83.52 following a 1.3% rise on the day. Glancing north, the immediate resistance is at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high at $98.35 to a swing low of $72.01. Correction above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) will pave the way for gains towards $100.
On the downside, the immediate support is seen at the 38.2% Fib retracement level. In addition to that, 100 SMA currently at $81.09 is in line to offer support. Importantly, $80.00 is a key support area while $70.00 holds as the primary support area.
XMR/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
