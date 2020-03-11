  • Monero is over 2.5% lower as general crypto sentiment remains weak.
  • Both the RSI and MACD are looking very bearish but are at overextended levels.

XMR/USD daily chart

Looking at the chart below, its clear to see that the price action is very bearish. The market is still making lower highs and lower lows and stalled just ahead of 50.00. The last major drop in the pair took the price to find a low of around 45.00. From there the price rallied over 100% to over 95.00.

Looking at the indicators now and the RSI has moved into oversold conditions. A break of 30 is normally considered as oversold but some traders look for a more extreme 20. The MACD is also very bearish at the moment with the histogram making a new wave down after the previous wave was pretty extreme. Also the two (12,26) average lines are at depressed levels not even looking like turning at the moment.

Monero price analysis

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 53.2815
Today Daily Change -1.6057
Today Daily Change % -2.93
Today daily open 54.8872
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.4154
Daily SMA50 74.0506
Daily SMA100 63.687
Daily SMA200 63.5044
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.912
Previous Daily Low 53.7296
Previous Weekly High 70.2655
Previous Weekly Low 63.4114
Previous Monthly High 96.8144
Previous Monthly Low 66.0405
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.9453
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.6964
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.4405
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.9938
Daily Pivot Point S3 50.2581
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.623
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.3587
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.8054

 

 

