- Monero is over 2.5% lower as general crypto sentiment remains weak.
- Both the RSI and MACD are looking very bearish but are at overextended levels.
XMR/USD daily chart
Looking at the chart below, its clear to see that the price action is very bearish. The market is still making lower highs and lower lows and stalled just ahead of 50.00. The last major drop in the pair took the price to find a low of around 45.00. From there the price rallied over 100% to over 95.00.
Looking at the indicators now and the RSI has moved into oversold conditions. A break of 30 is normally considered as oversold but some traders look for a more extreme 20. The MACD is also very bearish at the moment with the histogram making a new wave down after the previous wave was pretty extreme. Also the two (12,26) average lines are at depressed levels not even looking like turning at the moment.
Additional levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.2815
|Today Daily Change
|-1.6057
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.93
|Today daily open
|54.8872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.4154
|Daily SMA50
|74.0506
|Daily SMA100
|63.687
|Daily SMA200
|63.5044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.912
|Previous Daily Low
|53.7296
|Previous Weekly High
|70.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.4114
|Previous Monthly High
|96.8144
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.0405
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.9453
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.6964
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.4405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.9938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.3587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.8054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
