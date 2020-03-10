Monero Price Analysis: XMR is trying to base but the bears are still in control

- Monero is trading just under flat and is basing just above the 55.00 area.
- The bears were not able to hit the 50.00 psychological level.
XMR/USD daily chart
The price of Monero is trying to consolidate at around the 55.00 area. If this does end up being successful then the next resistance level is up at the 60.00 psychological level. Beyond that, there is a resistance level at 66.35. Looking now at the volume data at the bottom of the chart, the sell-side volume has really picked up. In around the 16th January the buy-side volume was much larger and this coincided with the prevailing uptrend. The bulls will certainly need to break this momentum if they are to attack the resistance levels above.
Additional Levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|55.5715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1953
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|55.7668
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.5697
|Daily SMA50
|74.2525
|Daily SMA100
|63.6752
|Daily SMA200
|63.6344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.7128
|Previous Daily Low
|52.5373
|Previous Weekly High
|70.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.4114
|Previous Monthly High
|96.8144
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.0405
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.5144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.9651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.1635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|47.7896
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.1407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.5145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.3162
