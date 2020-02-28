  • XMR trades 3.75% lower as the crypto rout continues on Friday.
  • Although it is lower we will see what the bears are made of soon as there are two key support levels near.

XMR/USD Daily Chart

Monero has fallen heavily this week losing around 20%.

On Friday XMR/USD is 3.75% lower as the selling pressure starts once again.

Looking at the chart below its clear the bears are in control but there are two key support levels near.

First is the 65.83 low which was a good support back in late August. 

Then the 60 psychological level is beyond that and this level has been used multiple times. 

One key bullish point on the chart is the failure swing. This is when the indicator makes a lower low wave but the price makes a higher low wave.

We are currently seeing this and it often indicates that prices may start rising again.

Monero technical analysis

Additional Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 67.4107
Today Daily Change -2.7443
Today Daily Change % -3.91
Today daily open 70.155
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 83.3455
Daily SMA50 73.7438
Daily SMA100 62.3786
Daily SMA200 64.8061
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.5175
Previous Daily Low 67.0504
Previous Weekly High 91.8636
Previous Weekly Low 75.0153
Previous Monthly High 75.9505
Previous Monthly Low 44.3395
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.1388
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.4291
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.2978
Daily Pivot Point S2 64.4406
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.8308
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.7648
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.3747
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.2318

 

 

