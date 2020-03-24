Monero has been pushing higher over the last couple of session and trades 5% higher on Tuesday.

The consolidation top of 45.35 has now been broken which is a bullish sign.

XMR/USD 1-hour chart

Monero has been one of the better performing altcoins in the crypto market since the price drop. On 15th February the XMR/USD price was trading at around 96.00! This has been a massive drop to levels close to 46.00 today. This also means if there is to be a recovery there is some good potential. Having said that there are some resistance levels in the way.

Looking closer at the hourly chart now, the key wave high of 45.43 which was also the consolidation high has now been broken. This is a bullish sign and there are some Fibonacci extension targets on the chart. Normally the 161.8% is the most respected and this is holding at 51.23. Before that, there is also the psychological 50 resistance too.

Additional levels