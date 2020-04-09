  • Monero is trading just over 1% higher as most other cryptocurrencies remain negative.
  • The price has rejected a key Gann level which matched the 60.00 psychological zone.

XMR/USD 4-hour chart

Monero is having another positive session despite stalling at the psychological 60.00 level. The chart is still a bullish one with the pair continuing to make higher lows and higher highs. The 55 and 200 period moving averages have also recently had a bullish cross which is also a positive signal. 

Looking closer at the technicals now, you can see the fan lines hit the price exactly at the same point the price rejected the 60.00 resistance zone. This doesn't mean the upward trend is over as the lines are still sloping in an upward trajectory. But it could mean if there is a pullback the price could target the next fan line down or just rest on the top side of the channel. The point of these fan lines is to wait for a break. If the one underneath the price breaks the market could retrace up to 50% of the move. Well, that is the theory anyway. They are also a great support and resistance tool so keep an eye on some of the levels.

Monero Gann Analysis

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 58.7473
Today Daily Change 0.8323
Today Daily Change % 1.44
Today daily open 57.915
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 48.7502
Daily SMA50 55.7604
Daily SMA100 62.468
Daily SMA200 59.1536
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.2209
Previous Daily Low 55.6033
Previous Weekly High 54.3515
Previous Weekly Low 43.8817
Previous Monthly High 70.2655
Previous Monthly Low 26.0055
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.6032
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.272
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.6289
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.6544
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.8895
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.8639
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.507

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May

BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000.

More Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving

Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving

Barely a day after Bitcoin Cash reward halving took place, buyers are already experiencing increased pressure from the sellers. The brief rally at the beginning of the week stalled at $280, leaving $300 untested.

More Bitcoin Cash News

TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400

TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400

TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis. 

More Tron News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200

ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location