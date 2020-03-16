Monero Price Analysis: Major lows have been taken out

  • XMR has been one of the worst-hit altcoins down around 14% on Monday.
  • The price bounced off the 30.00 psychological level to settle at 32.67.

XMR/USD daily chart

XMR/USD has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies over the last 5 sessions. Five sessions ago the price fell 40.51% as the price capitulated further into the red. The price has recently broken a major low of 38.50 and now it could potentially use it as a resistance zone if the price moves higher.

The Fibonacci extension levels project the price could fall slightly further to hit 23.49. This would be the 138.2% extension and the 161.8% golden ratio is further down at 11.11. Also on the topside, the 44.06 might also act as resistance as it is the previous wave low. 

Monero Price Analysis

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 32.8538
Today Daily Change -5.2610
Today Daily Change % -13.80
Today daily open 38.1148
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.2833
Daily SMA50 71.6866
Daily SMA100 62.9699
Daily SMA200 62.4678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.3149
Previous Daily Low 35.8652
Previous Weekly High 65.8556
Previous Weekly Low 26.0055
Previous Monthly High 96.8144
Previous Monthly Low 66.0405
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.2331
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 37.947
Daily Pivot Point S1 35.5484
Daily Pivot Point S2 32.9819
Daily Pivot Point S3 30.0987
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.9981
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.8814
Daily Pivot Point R3 46.4478

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

