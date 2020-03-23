  • Monero is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies on Monday and trades 11.26% higher.
  • There seems to be an Elliott Wave pattern forming on the hourly chart with a 3rd wave target near 50.00.

XMR/USD 1-hour chart

Monero is having a good session on Monday and trades over 11% higher. At the start of the week, the altcoin is one of the highest performers and is showing signs of moving higher. Since hitting a low of 26.10 on the 13th March the price has pushed higher to reach the consolidation high of 45.42. This is the next major resistance zone for the pair. 

Looking closer at the chart, The higher wave low stopped right at the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level which means this could be the wave 1 to wave 2 phase. If this is the case then the wave 3 could be the 161.8% Fibonacci extension very close to the 50.00 round figure. 

It is very hard to say just at the moment if we are in an Elliott Wave pattern but the signs are looking good and seem to be bullish. A break of 45.00 would be a decent confirmation. 

 

Monero Elliott Wave

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 42.6747
Today Daily Change 4.3911
Today Daily Change % 11.47
Today daily open 38.2836
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 48.4362
Daily SMA50 67.3187
Daily SMA100 61.9071
Daily SMA200 61.3191
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.6186
Previous Daily Low 37.8696
Previous Weekly High 45.5228
Previous Weekly Low 29.3242
Previous Monthly High 96.8144
Previous Monthly Low 66.0405
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.6837
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.8045
Daily Pivot Point S1 36.5626
Daily Pivot Point S2 34.8416
Daily Pivot Point S3 31.8135
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.3116
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.3396
Daily Pivot Point R3 46.0607

 

 

