  • Monero is trading 2% higher on Wednesday as the crypto market bounced.
  • The Fibonacci 138.2% extension target has not been met yet. 

XMR/USD Daily Chart

XMR/USD has bounced slightly today but the chart below shows that its a nothing move in the grand scheme of things. The price is still trading under the psychological 40.00 zone and it could be a resistance level if the price moves higher. Elsewhere, the previous wave low of 44.06 could also a resistance zone. 

Interestingly, the price was close to hitting 100.00 and in just over 1 month XMR/USD is now trading at 37.31. The volume is still supporting the sell-side as the volume spikes are higher on the down days in more recent times. The lowest point on this chart with Bitfinex data is 28.00 and this is a reference point bears should keep in mind.

If the price is to move lower from here the main two Fibonacci extension levels are the 138.2% (22.67) and the golden ratio of 161.8% just under 10.00.

Monero Price Analysis

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 36.3361
Today Daily Change -0.1703
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 36.5064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.4494
Daily SMA50 70.516
Daily SMA100 62.5891
Daily SMA200 62.0676
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 37.6048
Previous Daily Low 33.7506
Previous Weekly High 65.8556
Previous Weekly Low 26.0055
Previous Monthly High 96.8144
Previous Monthly Low 66.0405
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 36.1325
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 35.2229
Daily Pivot Point S1 34.3031
Daily Pivot Point S2 32.0997
Daily Pivot Point S3 30.4488
Daily Pivot Point R1 38.1573
Daily Pivot Point R2 39.8082
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.0116

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

