- Monero trades 6% higher after forming a strong base around 65.00.
- Now there has been a bullish chart pattern break but can it last?.
XMR/USD 4-Hour Chart
The Monero chart has started to push higher after half a month of bearishness.
Now a lower high has been created and the previous wave high has been broken.
The only concern is the fact that the volume is not too high.
There is also the 70.00 psychological level in the way.
Above that level, the 75.00 level also seems to be strong after it was used as support on 20th February.
Regardless, the current break is bullish and there is no telling how long that will last.
Additional Levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.7524
|Today Daily Change
|4.0435
|Today Daily Change %
|6.15
|Today daily open
|65.7089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.8412
|Daily SMA50
|74.6317
|Daily SMA100
|63.2448
|Daily SMA200
|64.1966
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.0787
|Previous Daily Low
|65.0207
|Previous Weekly High
|86.3473
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.0405
|Previous Monthly High
|96.8144
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.0405
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.1888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.9105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.4602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.2114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.4022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|67.5182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.5762
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
