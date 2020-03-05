  • Monero trades 6% higher after forming a strong base around 65.00.
  • Now there has been a bullish chart pattern break but can it last?.

XMR/USD 4-Hour Chart

The Monero chart has started to push higher after half a month of bearishness.

Now a lower high has been created and the previous wave high has been broken.

The only concern is the fact that the volume is not too high.

There is also the 70.00 psychological level in the way.

Above that level, the 75.00 level also seems to be strong after it was used as support on 20th February.

Regardless, the current break is bullish and there is no telling how long that will last.

Monero moves higher

Additional Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 69.7524
Today Daily Change 4.0435
Today Daily Change % 6.15
Today daily open 65.7089
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.8412
Daily SMA50 74.6317
Daily SMA100 63.2448
Daily SMA200 64.1966
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.0787
Previous Daily Low 65.0207
Previous Weekly High 86.3473
Previous Weekly Low 66.0405
Previous Monthly High 96.8144
Previous Monthly Low 66.0405
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 66.1888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 66.9105
Daily Pivot Point S1 64.4602
Daily Pivot Point S2 63.2114
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.4022
Daily Pivot Point R1 67.5182
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.3274
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.5762

 

 

