Monero trades 6% higher after forming a strong base around 65.00.

Now there has been a bullish chart pattern break but can it last?.

XMR/USD 4-Hour Chart

The Monero chart has started to push higher after half a month of bearishness.

Now a lower high has been created and the previous wave high has been broken.

The only concern is the fact that the volume is not too high.

There is also the 70.00 psychological level in the way.

Above that level, the 75.00 level also seems to be strong after it was used as support on 20th February.

Regardless, the current break is bullish and there is no telling how long that will last.

Additional Levels