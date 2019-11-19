- Monero users may be vulnerable to data leaks.
- Developers confirmed that CLI binary files had been compromised.
The CLI binary files available at getmonero.org may have been compromised in the last 24 hours. Monero developers reported. The problem was identified by users who noticed that the hash of the binary files they downloaded looked weird.
"It appears the box has been indeed compromised and different CLI binaries served for 35 minutes. Downloads are now served from a safe fallback source," they admitted.
All users who have downloaded binary files in the last 24 hours are recommended to check their integrity:
"If the hashes do not match, do NOT run what you downloaded. If you have already run them, transfer the funds out of all wallets that you opened with the (probably malicious) executables immediately, using a safe version of the Monero wallet (the one online as we speak is safe -- but check the hashes)."
Currently, all downloads are made from a secure backup source, but developers still recommend checking the hashes before downloading.
Monero team promised to investigate the incident and provide the detailed information.
On November 30, Monero is expected to perform a hard fork in order to activate RandomX, the new Proof-of-Work algorithm.
At the time of writing. Motor (XMR) is changing hands at $58.60, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday and down 4.6% on a day-to-day basis.
