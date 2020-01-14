Monday Night Cryptocurrency Analysis. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. Please subscribe and turn on notifications to receive regular cryptocurrency updates.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin moving within consolidation mode ahead of next committed move
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,100 (-1.00%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, as price consolidates above $8000.
ETH/USD stuck within a bearish flag structure
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 2.40% in the session on Monday. Price action is regathering some upside, following three sessions in the red.
XRP/USD having problems with large supply area $0.2200 - 0.2400
Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 1.60% in the session on Monday. XRP/USD is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red.
BCH/USD bulls are knocking on the door of a critical area of resistance
Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 1.30% in the second half of the session. BCH/USD bulls are demonstrating strong signs of a further recovery to come.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.