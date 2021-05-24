The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has been exploding for over a year now, as the crypto industry finally matured enough to seek out alternative uses for cryptocurrencies, other than simple trading and investment.

DeFi has, of course, been around for years now, but its TVL (Total Value Locked) has been pretty much insignificant to the broader crypto industry. This changed last year, when people started discovering the possibilities of locking up tokens in DeFi protocols and earning passive income just for HODLing.

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging throughout the world, the economy threatening to crash once again, and the banks once more showing that they don’t have a plan in case of an emergency, people started turning to crypto massively. This led to the crypto price surge, and keeping your coins locked up while simultaneously earning more of them became quite an interesting idea. It does not only preserve wealth, but it increases it through both price growth and rewards.

The DeFi also brought a strong development for DEXes, creating new solutions for them that finally made them operable and efficient enough to match centralized exchanges. This also led to the increase of decentralized swaps, most of which started taking place on Ethereum-based DEXes first, and then on other blockchains which started reorganizing themselves in order to make room for DeFi, including Binance’s (at the time) new Binance Smart Chain.

Several weeks ago, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) saw the launch of a project called MocktailSwap (MOK), which is its equivalent of Ethereum network’s ERC-1155 standard semi-fungible token.

The new DeFi cryptocurrency, MOK, has been attracting quite a lot of attention since then, as it became the project’s native cryptocurrency and it brought a number of use cases.

What is MOK Token?

First things first, let’s start by explaining what this token standard is. As mentioned, MOK is BSC’s equivalent of ERC-1155, and it is the first of its kind on Binance Smart Chain.

Now, as some may know, on Etheruem’s network, ERC-1155 is a token standard for handling tokens with multiple functions. Essentially, it is a type of standard token that has the ability to store under its control tokens that can act as if they were ERC-721 or ERC-20 tokens, or even both. This can happen even if they are under the same address at the same time, so this token standard definitely brings some options to the table.

Basically, this means the tokens may act as NFTs or utilities, based on the need, which makes them flexible and multi-purpose.

How much is MOK worth?

MOK’s time of launch is both fortunate and unfortunate at the same time. The token was launched just as the DeFi and NFT hype burdened Ethereum to an extent where users, developers, and projects started shifting to new blockchains due to high gas fees and slow transaction speeds, and so from that perspective, it came at a perfect time to attract attention and bring this new type of token to BSC.

On the other hand, it launched right as the crypto industry started entering a bearish season. As many are likely aware, Bitcoin’s price has been nearly cut in half over the last month or so, and so the MOK price started heading down almost as soon as it launched.

Going live on May 6th of this year, or around two and a half weeks ago, the token launched with the price of $1.95 according to CoinGecko.

It had a short but impactful surge that took it up to $2.25 in a matter of hours. However, as days and weeks went by, the token has been dropping more and more, even though its chart shows clear signs of fighting the bearish trend and attempting to go back up.

After each drop, the token’s fall would bring it to a support level from which it attempted to surge, and it typically managed to go up by some small amount before the bear trend pushed it further down. At the time of writing, May 22nd, the token sits at its all-time low of $0.63, after dropping by another 29% in the last 24 hours. This marks a 64.3% drop in the last two weeks, which is about the amount of time that the entire crypto industry has suffered a price crash.

What can MOK be used for?

MOK is a native cryptocurrency of the project MocktailSwap, which itself functions as an AMM protocol that incorporates multi-strategy yield optimizing on BSC. The token is available for trading on PancakeSwap, BakerySwap, and MocktailSwap, as well. It is listed on CoinGecko, although users can also keep track of its price on its own website.

The token allows users to engage in DeFi activities such as yield farming and staking, which allows them to lock up a portion of their tokens for a period of time, and in exchange, receive rewards. MOK can also be earned as a reward by those who stake EGG tokens, belonging to the project called GooseFinance. This possibility comes due to the partnership between the two projects, which came quite early, but was certainly welcomed by the community.

MOK holders are also protected and insured by CertiK’s Shield feature, which is essentially protecting users against hackers. It should also be noted that CertiK conducted a full audit of the project, and it confirmed that it is completely legitimate

Conclusion

MOK token is a new type of token to emerge on BSC, and as such, it offers new possibilities for users and projects alike. It is likely that the chain will receive new similar projects now that they have MOK to inspire them and showcase some of the possibilities that this type of token standard can offer on BSC. However, as the first to emerge, this is currently the only token of this kind on this blockchain, and it is quite rich with possibilities and features. Not to mention that its price has showed promising behavior, and the main reason for its continuous drop is likely the current state of the market.