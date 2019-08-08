Mining hardware company sued by a miner due to electricity usage

Crypto mining hardware company in Malta sued due energy consumption outweighing earnings.

The power consumption outweighed the earnings of the miner, this is why the case had been taken to Malta’s Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The CEO of 3 Group, Dario Azzopardi, did not protest to the claim when the man asked for reimbursement. The Tribunal requested for Dario Azopardi in the hearing against his company’s product to which he did not turn up.