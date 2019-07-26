Mike Novogratz says upon increase institutional interest Bitcoin should return to $20,000 before end of 2019

Bitcoin can push back to the $20,000 price mark before the end of 2019, believes Mike Novogratz.

Novogratz said that once institutions show increased interest, the Bitcoin price should return back to $20,000 by the end of 2019.

Mike Novogratz, Galaxy Digital CEO, believe that institutional interest would see Bitcoin (BTC) jumping back to its all-time highs of $20,000 before the end of 2019.

Speaking to BloombergTV about where he thinks the Bitcoin price will be going by the end of 2019, he recapped what occurred when BTC rocketed from $4,000 to around $13,500. He added that Bitcoin will look to range between $10,000 and $14,000 during this consolidation period.

He concluded that once institutions show increased interest in the cryptocurrency again, the market could witness the Bitcoin price pushing back to $20,000 by the end of 2019.