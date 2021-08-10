The price of MARA, RIOT, MSTR and other listed companies with exposure to Bitcoin has nearly tripled in the last three months.

Bitcoin (BTC) price soared to a 3 month high at $46,293 after bulls confirmed that they intend to take full control of the market. While crypto traders might be in the green again and pro traders are looking to add larger leveraged positions, no every class of investors to obtain direct exposure to Bitcoin.

For institutional investors, a fund administrator sets the rules for what percentage of the portfolio is invested in various asset classes and different companies have varying appetites for risk. Reasons investors may be piling into these assets versus simply holding BTC include the aforementioned restrictions and the regulatory uncertainty surrounding the purchase of Bitcoin directly.

Because of this, a number of entities are restricted from investing directly in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but there are other ways to obtain exposure to the crypto sector.

Companies that specialize in Bitcoin mining have also generated immense profits and a handful are listed and can be an off-set play for investors looking to gain some exposure to BTC in their stock portfolios.

The recent miner crackdown in China has led to a more distributed mining network and prompted several rounds of fundraising and expansion for listed Bitcoin mining companies that could potentially benefit from the reshaping of Bitcoin’s global mining network that is likely to continue for years to come. Here's a few listed companies that offer investors exposure to Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy's bet on Bitcoin provides a boost

The software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) and its CEO Michael Saylor have become well known across the cryptocurrency sector for his wild support for Bitcoin as a store of value and the massive amount of BTC the company purchased in the last year.

Along with helping educate the world about the promise of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, MicroStrategy has amassed a Bitcoin portfolio in excess of 105,000 BTC in its treasury as a way to hedge against inflation.

As a result, MicroStrategy's stock price has become somewhat correlated with the price performance of BTC and it has been observed moving in tandem with the top cryptocurrency.

MSTR/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

As seen in the chart above, the price of MSTR reached a low of $474 on July 20, the same day as the low in Bitcoin, and has since increased 65% to trade at $781.

Bitcoin mining stocks soar

Listed companies that specialize in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining have also benefited from the price growth in BTC.

Perhaps the most well-known Bitcoin mining firm is Riot Blockchain, a company that operates warehouses full of ASIC miners to help process transactions on the network in return for BTC rewards.

RIOT/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Since hitting a low at $23.86 on July 20, the price of RIOT has increased by 66% and reached an intraday high at $39.94 on Aug. 9.

Another company that focuses on Bitcoin mining as well as purchasing BTC with its treasury holdings is Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA).

MARA/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Data from TradingView shows that after reaching a low of $20.52 on July 20, the price of MARA has rallied 83% to an intraday high of $37.77 on Aug. 6, making MARA the top-performing Bitcoin mining stock over the past two weeks.