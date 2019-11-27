Microsoft research team report of a new-crypto stealing malware targeting 80,000 computers

Microsoft Defender ATP uncovered that some 80,000 computers have been infected by a new cryptocurrency-stealing malware.

The malicious code it able to hijack legitimate system processes to disguise its nefarious activity.

The research team at the Microsoft Defender ATP has recently shared their insights on a new cryptocurrency-stealing malware variant, which has reported to have infected some 80,000 computers.

Microsoft security analysts uncovered that the malware, known as Dexphot, had already infected close to 80,000 devices since October 2018, reaching its peak in the month of June of this year.

In terms of the malicious code it is suggested to hijack legitimate system processes to disguise its nefarious activity. It has the ultimate goal of running a cryptocurrency miner on the infected device.

The report detailed: