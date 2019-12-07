- The initiative will reward tech experts who've made meaningful contributions with Azure cloud computing platform.
- The two firms have created unique badgers in the form of NFTs tokenized into crypto assets to reward the winners.
Microsoft has partnered with Enjin(ENJ) ledger technology to introduce a blockchain-based recognition program dubbed Azure Heroes. The project is being launched to reward tech experts who make significant contributions to society with its Azure cloud computing platform. According to a blog post, the main goal of Azure Heros is to motivate and empower tech practitioners, reward them for their meaningful contributions and support them in building, coaching, learning and promoting healthy and inclusive behaviors within the Azure community.
The team said:
Azure Heroes is focused on rewarding people for verifiable acts of impact like creating demos, coaching, blogging about Azure or completing certain challenges. Community members that have demonstrated their contributions will be recognized with badges across various categories.
To reward "Azure Heros" from different backgrounds, the two firms have developed unique badgers in the form of NFTs tokenized into crypto assets, with limited supply on the Ethereum blockchain. The digital badgers are divided into five categories. These are - Inclusive Leader badger, for individuals who have worked hard to ensure their projects are inclusive, Content Hero, for creators of unique content of types, Community Hero, Mentor, and Maker badger, which recognizes innovators and people who complete specific challenges in hackathons, OpenHacks and more.
The team added:
Each season, the badgers will be minted in verifiably limited quantities and stored on the public distributed ledger. We will keep issuing badgers to the community for various achievements until supplies are depleted.
To receive any of these badgers, tech experts can nominate themselves or anyone else that has made a noticeable impact in any of the mentioned categories. The recipients who are selected will receive a QR code, which they’ll need to scan with their phones to claim their badger.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Calm between the storm? Schiff says look out below, Dash, Monero stand out
Bitcoin in mid-range, BTC/USD is trading just below $7,400 after experiencing rises and falls of hundreds of dollars within days. Peter Schiff, a life-long crypto skeptic, said that pumpers and dumper have lost the plot, and added: "Look out below".
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bumps into $148.00, waits for new drivers
ETH/USD has recovered to $148.00 on Thursday; however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours. The second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has settled in a tight range limited by $148.00 on the upside.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises from the ashes
Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer on the first Friday of December. The crypto has increased in value by 2% on the day after opening the trading session at $55.01.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD market momentum turns from bearish to bullish
BCH/USD is on course of charting its second straight bullish day. Currently, the price has gone up slightly to $211.75 and is floating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.