The initiative will reward tech experts who've made meaningful contributions with Azure cloud computing platform.

The two firms have created unique badgers in the form of NFTs tokenized into crypto assets to reward the winners.

Microsoft has partnered with Enjin(ENJ) ledger technology to introduce a blockchain-based recognition program dubbed Azure Heroes. The project is being launched to reward tech experts who make significant contributions to society with its Azure cloud computing platform. According to a blog post, the main goal of Azure Heros is to motivate and empower tech practitioners, reward them for their meaningful contributions and support them in building, coaching, learning and promoting healthy and inclusive behaviors within the Azure community.

The team said:

Azure Heroes is focused on rewarding people for verifiable acts of impact like creating demos, coaching, blogging about Azure or completing certain challenges. Community members that have demonstrated their contributions will be recognized with badges across various categories.

To reward "Azure Heros" from different backgrounds, the two firms have developed unique badgers in the form of NFTs tokenized into crypto assets, with limited supply on the Ethereum blockchain. The digital badgers are divided into five categories. These are - Inclusive Leader badger, for individuals who have worked hard to ensure their projects are inclusive, Content Hero, for creators of unique content of types, Community Hero, Mentor, and Maker badger, which recognizes innovators and people who complete specific challenges in hackathons, OpenHacks and more.

The team added:

Each season, the badgers will be minted in verifiably limited quantities and stored on the public distributed ledger. We will keep issuing badgers to the community for various achievements until supplies are depleted.

To receive any of these badgers, tech experts can nominate themselves or anyone else that has made a noticeable impact in any of the mentioned categories. The recipients who are selected will receive a QR code, which they’ll need to scan with their phones to claim their badger.



