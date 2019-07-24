The launch of the application was announced in October 2018.

The wallet will support ETH as well as ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens.

The developers of browser-based Ethereum wallet, MetaMask, invite everyone to participate in open beta testing of the wallet" mobile application available for Android and iOS.

According to the developers, the application syncs with the browser version of the crypto wallet. Now users can register a new address and get started with Ethereum and other tokens in a few seconds.

Also, the app allows managing cryptocurrency assets, send ETH, ERC-20 and ERC-721 standard tokens using ENS names (Ethereum Name Service), and interact with decentralized applications (dApps).

"Rather than just another wallet, MetaMask Mobile is a bridge to the decentralized web, with a dapp-centric browsing experience, intuitive on-boarding, and features that sync with your desktop MetaMask accounts," the official announcement says.

Apart from that, the application supports InstaPay payment channels for instant and free transactions. Also, it supports Web3 functionality, IPFS and various techтology solutions aimed to ensure a high level of security.

The team of developers announced the upcoming launch of MetaMask mobile application nine months ago during the Devcon4 conference in Prague.

The team looks for feedback from users to be able to eliminate possible errors and improve the application.