On a technical level, Metaverse is a trusted interaction network of digital value supported by Web3 technology and its operating mechanism. It is a brand new Web3 ecosystem focusing on blockchain. In other words, Metaverse is an application scenario supported by Web3 technology with blockchain as the core.

With the increasing market demand, Metaverse paves the way for more participants, provides more application scenarios and a more refined way to display. MetaBell, a metaverse service provider, lowers the threshold and makes it easier to set up metaverse scenes. With the help of its technology products, such as Bell-XR, Bell-AI, 3D Model of scene/item, it provides technical supports like NFT-API and MMO architecture. MetaBell aims to provide the whole package for users, communities, and companies to participate in the construction and display of the metaverse scene, build a community of digital artisans generating high-quality Web3 content, form a rich and valuable metaverse ecology, and finally achieve the eternal metaverse.

Web3 will rebuild the Internet we live

Looking backing at the Internet commercialization history, it only takes over 30 years to construct the virtual world through pictures, text, and other influencing contents. The virtual economy has been running along with the Internet for decades, but problems relating to the property right of virtual goods still exist. Users create value through generating content such as pictures, texts, videos, and even codes, which are essentially commodities.

In January 1996, Bill Gates published the article Content is King. He described the characteristics of the Internet which paved the way for the creator economy. He rang the bell that for the Internet to thrive, content providers must be paid for their work. However, as platforms continue to grow, the creator economy is being crowded out and gradually transformed into the attention economy. As a result, creators are exploited by the platform and can only obtain a very small portion of the value they created. Taking Spotify as an example, most content generators only get 1% to 3% of the revenue.

Through Web2, the Internet changed the business model of traditional media. Similarly, Web3 will overthrow the above-mentioned platform economy, tilting the balance towards creators. Due to issues such as operating mechanisms and data ownership confirmation, it is difficult for the current Internet to fundamentally realize the value confirmation and data privatization pursued by users in the metaverse. Web3, on the other hand, can provide the fundamental technical support and operation mechanism for the construction and development of the metaverse. The advent of Web3 promises a golden age for creators around the world.

In Web3, the digital content is clearly owned and controlled by the creator, and the generated value is distributed according to the agreement reached between the creator and other parties. Here, digital contents are more than just data, but digital assets, because they are protected like assets. It is like the market economy in the digital world. It confirms, respects, and protects the digital property rights of individuals, and exchanges value based on smart contracts, so that every participant in the network can own a part of the products and services they use every day.

The emergence and development of digital artisans will speed up the construction of metaverse.

After in-depth research on the commercial Internet of Web2, MetaBell has realized that releasing the creativity and vitality of all participating users is the key to Metaverse and Web3. Serving as the entrance to the Metaverse, MetaBell provides services and technical support for all users who want to access the Metaverse. It will effectively speed up the construction of the Metaverse. In Web3, MetaBell calls content providers or creators the “Digital Artisan”.

Social media platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, take almost 100% of the profit and share almost nothing with content creators. Web2 platforms depend on content creators, but they won't share the profit, where lies the market opportunity for the rapid development of Web3.

However, the transformation from Web2 to Web3 not only encounters difficulties in the change of concept and system development but also the lack of Web3 content producers. This is caused by the high threshold and professional requirement of the current metaverse world. MetaBell integrates the functions required to generate metaverse content to provide modular and simplified product services. With the 3D Model scene/item, all users can generate the Web3 content through the official website: MetaBell.io.

MetaBell equips its users with decentralized and structured data and resources to create various metaverse scenarios. It also provides various functions, technical supports, and services to developers, service providers, and players, fully unleashing their creativity, and providing rich application scenarios for global NFTs.

MetaBell is committed to the application value of NFT and the value development of metaverse.

After researching the Internet history over the past 20 years, MetaBell concludes that only Internet platforms that are inclusive, creative, and easy to operate can attract global users. Such platforms also value creative content and reward their creators in a variety of ways. In this way, the content value is amplified in the ecology. Therefore, MetaBell believes that for the development of the metaverse, a value metaverse, instead of a price metaverse shall be created. Metaverse should not just be a place for virtual real estate transactions or a rich man’s game.

In Web3, there are various ways to generate content, but the main method to confirm the ownership is through NFT, and the core value carrier is also NFT. According to 1confirmmation, in 2021, the total global market value of NFTs is up to 31.4 billion US dollars, which was only millions of US dollars in 2020.

The transaction volume of NFT has also risen from tens of millions of dollars to 19.6 billion dollars. However, there is no display application in the NFT market to show its commercial value. Numerous rare and hot NFTs with artistic values are only kept in users' wallets and appear in social media screenshots.

MetaBell provides the NFT-API required by all users, connecting countless NFT art products to the Metaverse application scenarios. At present, MetaBell supports five public chains including ETH, Polygon, BSC, AVAX, and Fantom, and will continue to support more mainstream public chains in the near future.

MetaBell also provides the MMO architecture, and the community can set up GemFi application scenarios based on artwork NFTs. In the 3D scene editor, a meta-gallery of NFTs can be constructed for NFT display and application

The eternal metaverse is an infinite continuation of life and creation

MetaBell thinks that the evolution of user identities in the metaverse can be divided into three phases.

Phase 1.0 is the “character metaverse”: Users use XR engines to create virtual characters of themselves, in any appearance. Users can have different appearances on different platforms and can stay anonymous, so there is little loss in giving up one of the characters they play. Therefore, it has the highest crime rate.

Phase 2.0 is the “avatar metaverse”: Combining XR technology with blockchain, users can have their unique avatars in the metaverse. This virtual avatar shows the user's status in the metaverse. Once the unique identity hash is bounded with the user's real identity, it will be tamper-proof. While the user can change the appearance of the avatar, identity information can never be changed. This metaverse avatar exists in the form of NFT, so users can go to any metaverse platform and participate in social and economic activities with the same identity. Therefore, users are motivated to maintain a clean record for their avatars, which will naturally reduce the crime rate.

Phase 3.0 is the “eternal metaverse”: combining blockchain and XR technology, the avatar automatically starts the deep learning process. The avatar will simulate the image, voice, and habits of the user, and learning, working, and living in the virtual world on behalf of the user. The application of holographic projections and motion-sensing devices will allow them to "live" with us in the real world. Meanwhile, the metaverse avatar, which carries so much information and learning capabilities, can live forever on the blockchain

The current market is still exploring Phase 1.0 and Phase 2.0. According to Adroit Market Research, an international market research institution, the global market size of interactive AI platforms is expected to grow from US$4 billion in 2019 to US$17 billion in 2025, and digital human is the major developing market section. With the gradual maturity of technology, digital human has gradually formed a clear and unique industrial chain and has been successfully applied in many fields.

With its strong technical strength, MetaBell enables its users to create a “digital self” based on their own image in just a few minutes and confirm the ownership as a unique NFT asset. It greatly lowers the threshold for all users to participate in digital value creation and exploration, releasing more creativity. On MetaBell, users can build a metaverse for their own company and brand. Meanwhile, they can combine the culture and characteristics of their companies or brands, with the 3D characters of MetaBell, making such characters their own Virtual staff---who can work 24/7 forever.

Such AI-powered digital humans created by MetaBell are very powerful. They can answer any questions about blockchain and automatically generate tasks and rewards for all UGC scenarios based on tokenomics. Users can even create their alter ego, and earn income from activities, studies, and works in MetaBell. We believe this will be a feature and future that will magnify user creativity even more.

Conclusion

In September 2020, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) made it clear that user data and information belong to users themselves instead of third-party platforms. Web3 satisfies this requirement by confirming the ownership of user data and returning value to users. However, for the creativity and vitality of Web3, it is necessary to lower the threshold to allow more people to participate in the ecology and increase the ecological value. In this way, metaverse application scenarios can develop more rapidly.

MetaBell makes it easy to create Web3 content and motivates users through various economic mechanisms. The low threshold and stable income will attract more new users to participate in the construction of the MetaBell Metaverse, while the creative, vibrant UGC metaverse scenarios will also increase the appeal and value of MetaBell applications in return.