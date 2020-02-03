Line’s crypto subsidiary, LVC, is also working towards the development of a system for Link debut in Japan on BitMax.

Link will provide its holders with access to a wide range of services and decentralized applications (DApps).

Messaging platform Line’s crypto subsidiary, LVC Corporation, will launch trading of its cryptocurrency Link in Japan by April. According to a recent press release, LVC is also working towards the development of a system that is meant for Link’s debut in Japan on BitMax, a local crypto exchange.

Back in October 2018 itself, Line had begun Link trading on its international BitBox crypto exchange. Because of strict crypto regulations in Japan, LVC had to wait till it received a license from local financial regulators to launch its BitMax cryptocurrency exchange in the country.

According to the official website, Link will provide its holders with access to a wide range of services and decentralized applications (DApps). In addition to Line, social media giants such as Kik, Telegram, WhatsApp and Facebook are trying to launch their own crypto economy.



