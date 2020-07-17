A recent scam involved users sending around $120,000 to a few BTC addresses shared on hacked high-profile Twitter accounts.

After the recent Bitcoin Twitter scam, the social media giant appears to have disabled the ability to share strings of numbers and letters on its platform. The move will prevent fraudsters from sharing cryptocurrency addresses to solicit digital assets from innocent victims. The recent scam involved users sending around $120,000 to a few Bitcoin addresses shared on hacked high-profile Twitter accounts.

According to The Block report, one cannot currently share Litecoin, XRP, Monero, Bitcoin and Ethereuem addresses on Twitter. Upon trying to share them, the following message appears on the platform:

This request looks like it might be automated. To protect our users from spam and other malicious activity, we can’t complete this action right now. Please try again later.

WhaleAlert, a Twitter account well-known for sharing heavy-duty transaction information, said it could not share messages on Twitter.

ℹ️ Due to anti-hack measures taken by Twitter the Whale Alert bot can no longer post any transfers and we cannot manually add them either. We hope Twitter will resolve the issue soon. Transfers are still being posted to our Telegram channel: https://t.co/vVRNZuovHX — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 16, 2020

Commenting on the scam, Twitter said that it was a "coordinated social engineering attack,” pursued by fraudsters who targeted Twitter’s employees with access to internal systems and tools. The company added that they’re looking into the other malicious activities that the fraudsters may have conducted or any other indicator of compromise.



