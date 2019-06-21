Max Keiser: The impending global financial crisis will lead to a rise in  Bitcoin and gold’s price

Keiser stated that Deutsche Bank is on the verge of complete bankruptcy.

The price of gold and Bitcoin is increasing since they are considered safe bets in the upcoming eco-climate.

During the latest edition of the Keiser Report, renowned American broadcaster, Max Keiser gave his warned about a possible upcoming economic recession and its impact on Gold and Bitcoin. According to Keiser, the recent accounting fraud at Deutsche Bank was just the tip of the iceberg and it will probably go bankrupt and will require a bailout, just like the major banks did, back in 2008-09.

Keiser stated that the bank is “sitting on half a quadrillion worth of worthless derivatives that if you mark to market would be greater than five times global GDP this is, in fact, the beginning of Lehman 2.0.”

He feels that this upcoming recession is leading to a rise in the price of both gold and bitcoin since both of them are the safest bets in the forthcoming eco-holocaust and economic genocide.

Keiser stated:

“This is why Bitcoin, which is the virtual digital version of gold no matter what Peter Schiff says it is Gold 2.0. That’s now definitively been the case, don’t come at me with all of your crazy conspiracy nonsense, and so we enter into another phase of the global financial crisis right now.”



