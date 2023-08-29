-
Crypto traders can take long positions in bitcoin with a tight stop loss below $25,800, Matrixport's Markus Thielen said.
-
According to Thielen, Treasury yields are likely to drop, pushing risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, higher.
Crypto services provider Matrixport, which has more than $3 billion in assets under management, has turned cautiously bullish on bitcoin (BTC) after the largest cryptocurrency by market value's August slide, preferring to buy the recent price dip with a tight stop loss.
Bitcoin fell over 10% on Aug. 15, testing the former resistance-turned-support level at $25,000. Since then, prices have been trading around $26,000, with many traders anticipating continued losses in the coming weeks.
Matrixport's head of research and strategy, Markus Thielen, suggests otherwise.
"With tight stop losses, we would be long bitcoin, expecting lower treasury yields and a rally in U.S. tech stocks," Thielen said in Tuesday's market update. "We expected a 10% correction by the end of the summer, which we have gotten, and with the appropriate risk management approach, traders can try to be long again."
According to Thielen, traders should closely monitor bitcoin's price for a potential drop below $25,800, as that would trigger the stop loss on the long position. As of writing, bitcoin was changing hands at $26,000, down about 11% this month.
A stop loss is a buy or sell order placed in advance to limit losses stemming from prices moving against the trade.
Treasury yields drop
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note has dropped 18 basis points to 4.18% in the past seven days, offering a bear breather to risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
That's because investors seek returns from high-risk alternatives like technology stocks and cryptocurrencies when yields drop. Conversely, when yields rise they feel encouraged to rotate money out of risky investments and into fixed-income securities. Yields surged early this month to the highest levels since 2009.
According to Thielen, yields could continue to weaken as the U.S. inflation rate cools.
"The U.S. macro backdrop continues to be highly favorable to risk assets, as we pointed out in December 2022. Inflation will continue to fall and the Fed appears to be on hold for the time being, that’s what Fed Chair Powell implied last week, in our view," Thielen said.
"The Fed’s fastest rate hike cycle in 50 years will likely set up a multiyear deflationary boom and we expect new all-time U.S. stock market highs by the end of this year," he added.
Market makers may power BTC higher
Market makers create order book liquidity and are always on the opposite side of investors. They make money from the bid-ask spread, maintaining a market-neutral portfolio by constantly buying and selling the underlying asset.
According to Thielen, market makers will likely buy bitcoin to maintain a direction-neutral book should bitcoin start rallying. That, in turn, could accelerate price gains.
"Derivatives data shows a huge call ‘wall’ between 30k to 35k, and once a tiny rally gets going, the option gamma could cause a violent rally back to 30k as market makers will have to buy bitcoin to hedge themselves. Not a short squeeze, but it does not take much to get a rally going," Thielen said.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain, which boasts a 137% rally in the last 24 hours with a total market capitalization of $27.6 million.
Solana-based Dapp Clockwork set to shut down a month after NFT protocol Cardinal goes under
The Decentralised Finance (DeFi) market has been observing waning interest for the past couple of months. The broader market’s depreciating conditions are leaving a bearish impact on the protocols as well, leading to the shuttering of some major Decentralized applications (Dapp).
CRV price aims at 8% recovery as Whales rack up 20 million CRV in 24 hours
CRV price is one of the quickest recovering cryptocurrencies at the moment owing to a surge of support from its whales. However, looking at the bigger picture, Curve DAO token holders are looking for a lot more than one green candlestick since their suffering is threatening the altcoin’s value.
dYdX price eyes 10% losses amid exit liquidity after 6.52 million DYDX token unlocks
dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.